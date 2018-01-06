Care.com Inc (CRCM) General Counsel Diane Musi Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) General Counsel Diane Musi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,888 shares in the company, valued at $978,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diane Musi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Diane Musi sold 3,192 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $56,721.84.

On Monday, December 4th, Diane Musi sold 15,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Diane Musi sold 15,000 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $278,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Diane Musi sold 11,567 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $182,874.27.

On Monday, October 16th, Diane Musi sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $24,495.00.

Care.com Inc (CRCM) opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.33, a P/E ratio of 243.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Care.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Care.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Care.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

