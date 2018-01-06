Capital One Financial (COF) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.78

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 2323600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $49,170.00, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 24,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $2,240,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,721.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 156,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $15,627,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,921,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,921 shares of company stock valued at $41,615,891 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8,078.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

