Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PGNX) opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $467.68, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 445.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

