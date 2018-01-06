Camtek (CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Camtek from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 632.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 21,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves the Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF) and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry.

