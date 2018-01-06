California Water Service Group (CWT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. California Water Service Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8109630626359 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE CWT) opened at $43.50 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,124.67, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/california-water-service-group-cwt-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.