California Water Service Group (CWT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. California Water Service Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8109630626359 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
California Water Service Group (NYSE CWT) opened at $43.50 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,124.67, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.74.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.
