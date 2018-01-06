Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at $40.80 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,850.00, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,361,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,193 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,610,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,704 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,099,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/cal-maine-foods-calm-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.