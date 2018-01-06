Caesarstone (CSTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Caesarstone from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ CSTE ) opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $791.51, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caesarstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Caesarstone by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 424,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 392,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 372,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

