Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ CCMP) traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.03. 139,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,736. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $2,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $83,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yumiko Damashek sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $278,255.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,767.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,699 shares of company stock worth $7,111,751 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/cabot-microelectronics-ccmp-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.