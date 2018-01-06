Buckle Inc Same Store Sales Drop by 3.6% in December (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales dropped 3.6% in the month of December. Buckle’s shares dropped by 8.2% in the first day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $31,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $674,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $65,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $397,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $138,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle ( NYSE:BKE ) opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.09. Buckle has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.12 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 467 retail stores in 44 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

