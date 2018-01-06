Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( BIP ) opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $16,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback 13,820,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 669.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

