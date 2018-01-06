Brokerages Set Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Price Target at $17.30

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.30 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA ( NYSE:BVN ) traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,938. The firm has a market cap of $3,814.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

