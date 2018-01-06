Brokerages Expect Walt Disney Co (DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce $15.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.28 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $14.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $15.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.72 billion to $59.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $58.97 billion to $61.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,174,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $806,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,941,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $684,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,777,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,841,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE DIS) traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $168,580.00, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

