Brokerages Anticipate Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Neos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neos Therapeutics.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.22. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.52% and a negative return on equity of 551.26%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $297.25 and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 167.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 103.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

