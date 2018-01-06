Brokerages Anticipate American Express Company (AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.56. American Express posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $99.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.68.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,271,866.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 30,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $2,873,385.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,869 shares of company stock worth $42,823,869. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in American Express by 912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

American Express (NYSE AXP) opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,537.41, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. American Express has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $101.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

