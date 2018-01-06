Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr ( OTCMKTS BNTGY ) opened at $12.89 on Friday. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,876.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

About Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

