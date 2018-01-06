Bonterra Energy Co (BNEFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Bonterra Energy Co (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Bonterra Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.05, a P/E ratio of -1,195.40 and a beta of -1.09. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

