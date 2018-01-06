Bojangles Inc (BOJA) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bojangles in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bojangles from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Bojangles ( NASDAQ BOJA ) opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $483.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bojangles has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.88 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOJA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bojangles by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after acquiring an additional 406,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bojangles by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 390,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bojangles by 60.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 190,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bojangles by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bojangles by 61.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bojangles

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

