Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bojangles from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Bojangles from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bojangles from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Bojangles (BOJA) opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.75, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bojangles has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.88 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Bojangles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bojangles will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Bojangles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bojangles by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Bojangles by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bojangles by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bojangles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

