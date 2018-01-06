BMC Stock (BMCH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMCH. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ BMCH) opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,629.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). BMC Stock had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $881.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Costello purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $346,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 15.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 15.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

