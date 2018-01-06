Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE BNY) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 15,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,160. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

