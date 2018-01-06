Blackline Inc (BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 434,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $14,813,056.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 1,415,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $48,226,732.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,612,500 shares of company stock worth $157,294,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,688,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,316,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackline (BL) traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.00. 209,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,909. The stock has a market cap of $1,850.00 and a P/E ratio of -36.84. Blackline has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. Its platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

