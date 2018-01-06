Bioverativ (BIVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bioverativ Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. Bioverativ Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Bioverativ alerts:

BIVV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Bioverativ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

Bioverativ ( NASDAQ BIVV ) opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Bioverativ has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. Bioverativ had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 69.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bioverativ will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bioverativ (BIVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/bioverativ-bivv-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioverativ (BIVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioverativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioverativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.