Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) VP Sells $138,000.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) VP Kimberly Gentile sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly Gentile also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Kimberly Gentile sold 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $109,950.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Kimberly Gentile sold 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE BHVN) opened at $29.96 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $11,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $25,751,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $60,826,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $3,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

