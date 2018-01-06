Biogen (BIIB) PT Set at $400.00 by Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned a $400.00 price target by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $358.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) opened at $342.49 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $348.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $71,900.03, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Biogen will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,963.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $317.36 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,560 shares of company stock worth $10,020,858. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

