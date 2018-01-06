BidaskClub Upgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Strong-Buy

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Longbow Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10,720.00, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 480,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

