BidaskClub Lowers Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.32.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.
