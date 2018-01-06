BidaskClub Lowers Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

