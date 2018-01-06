BidaskClub Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Strong Sell

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. 940,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,269. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11,550.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 10,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $620,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

