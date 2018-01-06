BidaskClub Downgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Buy

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 81.23% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 40,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $1,001,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indroneel Chatterjee purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $31,584.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,219 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. GLG Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 185.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 186.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

