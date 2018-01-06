BEST (BSTI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.43

Press coverage about BEST (NYSE:BSTI) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BEST earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6810602381954 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BEST has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST (NYSE BSTI) traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 889,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,750. BEST has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BEST (BSTI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.43” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/best-bsti-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-43.html.

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.