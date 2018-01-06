Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNFT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Benefitfocus ( BNFT ) opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.39.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn A. Jenkins bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $934,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,782,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,399.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 52.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 118,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $1,515,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

