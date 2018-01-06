Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ BELFB) opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $297.19, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $61,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $73,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

