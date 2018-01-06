Barclays (BARC) Stock Price Down 0%

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.05 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.73). Approximately 31,952,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.73).

Several research firms have recently commented on BARC. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 231 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 218.68 ($2.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $33,970.00 and a PE ratio of 1,810.73.

In other Barclays news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £54,900 ($73,405.54).

Barclays Company Profile

