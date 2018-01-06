Bankinter (BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY ) opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $8,808.89, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others.

