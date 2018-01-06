Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of The Ozarks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Bank Of The Ozarks from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,394.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 65.67%. The company had revenue of $242.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter valued at $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

