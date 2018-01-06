Avon Products (AVP) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.18. Avon Products shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3162143 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVP. Bank of America cut Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Get Avon Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avon Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Avon Products (AVP) Shares Gap Down to $2.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/avon-products-avp-shares-gap-down-to-2-18.html.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.