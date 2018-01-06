Avon Products (AVP) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.18. Avon Products shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3162143 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVP. Bank of America cut Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avon Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avon Products
Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.