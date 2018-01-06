AveXis (AVXS) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price objective on AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVXS. Citigroup set a $132.00 target price on AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AveXis from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of AveXis (NASDAQ AVXS) opened at $102.08 on Friday. AveXis has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3,349.21, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AveXis will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $1,646,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808,386 shares in the company, valued at $198,470,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $6,840,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AveXis in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 688.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AveXis in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 147.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 671,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 52.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

