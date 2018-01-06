Automatic Data Processing (ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 95,756 Shares

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $11,307,826.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ ADP) opened at $118.30 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52,430.00, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,999,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,099,000 after buying an additional 811,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,869,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,398,000 after buying an additional 237,439 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,846,000 after buying an additional 7,047,575 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,899,000 after buying an additional 152,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,794,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after buying an additional 190,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

