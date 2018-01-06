ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ASV will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASV.
ASV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ASV in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
ASV (ASV) traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 1,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASV has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.56.
About ASV
ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.