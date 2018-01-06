Astronics (ATRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Astronics ( NASDAQ ATRO ) opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.24, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $149.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert J. Mckenna sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 46.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,028,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 643,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 127,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

