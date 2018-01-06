Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.62) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group set a €17.70 ($21.07) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.64) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($21.43) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.12 ($19.19).

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT G) opened at €15.20 ($18.10) on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.21 ($15.73) and a 52 week high of €16.08 ($19.14). The firm has a market cap of $23,740.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

