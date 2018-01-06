Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.71 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The stock has a market cap of $1,417.55, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.70. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,403,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

