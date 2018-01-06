ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARMOUR Residential REIT earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6617172013303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE ARR ) opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,060.00, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.74. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

In other news, COO Mark Gruber acquired 4,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,534.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

