AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.31 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE ATR) opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5,357.89, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. AptarGroup has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $2,153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,910 shares of company stock worth $6,745,469 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

