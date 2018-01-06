Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $6,440,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,218,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,119,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,892.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 862,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 819,292 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 123,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) opened at $54.60 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $58,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/applied-materials-inc-amat-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-97-per-share.html.

About Applied Materials

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.