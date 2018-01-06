News articles about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.9747565351922 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,075. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $18.08.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/apollo-senior-floating-rate-fund-aft-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.