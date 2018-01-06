Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Anthem (NYSE ANTM) opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Anthem has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $236.39.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Anthem announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.42, for a total transaction of $212,636.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $4,888,958.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 87,668 shares in the company, valued at $20,289,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,830 shares of company stock worth $9,880,228. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

