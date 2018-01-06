Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Antero Midstream GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) opened at $20.81 on Friday. Antero Midstream GP has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.95%. analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,415,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/antero-midstream-gp-amgp-upgraded-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-group.html.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.