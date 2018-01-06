Analyzing SCYNEXIS (SCYX) & Pfizer (PFE)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Pfizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $260,000.00 255.94 -$29.98 million N/A N/A Pfizer $52.82 billion 4.16 $7.22 billion $1.62 22.75

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SCYNEXIS does not pay a dividend. Pfizer pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SCYNEXIS has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -8,569.46% -64.12% -37.45% Pfizer 18.69% 25.41% 8.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SCYNEXIS and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pfizer 1 6 10 0 2.53

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 307.73%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given SCYNEXIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Pfizer.

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pfizer beats SCYNEXIS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains. The Company also conducts additional in vitro and in vivo studies to further characterize the spectrum of activity of SCY-078. The Company has completed multiple Phase I studies with the oral formulation of SCY-078 and is conducting its first Phase I study with the IV formulation of SCY-078. The Company has also developed a platform for cyclophilin inhibitors, which has two clinical stage compounds, such as SCY-635 and SCY-641.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines, as well as products for consumer healthcare. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

