Analysts Set Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) PT at $61.88

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 19,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,228.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $59,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,191 shares of company stock worth $2,667,830. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 58,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.19, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

