Analysts Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of Kinder Morgan ( KMI ) opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42,320.00, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

